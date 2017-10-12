How To Watch Riverdale Season 2's First Episode On Netflix Or Online

Season 2 of Riverdale, the darker, grittier take on Archie, premiered last night on The CW. It was the first new episode since Season 1 concluded in May, but if you missed it or just want to watch it again, you can watch it online right now.

For those in the United States, you can load up the CW app on your phone or head to the network's website. You can stream the entire episode, "A Kiss Before Dying," for free without needing to login with a TV provider. That said, you will have to sit through some ads.

Those outside of the US have what's arguably the more desirable path to watching the show. Not unlike Star Trek: Discovery, Riverdale episodes air on Netflix outside of the US. Episodes will arrive on Netflix internationally the day after they premiere in the US, so you can look forward to it later today, October 12. There's no official word yet on a Season 2 release date on Netflix for US fans, although Season 1 is still available through the streaming service.

Riverdale's second season is set to be much bigger than the first. Whereas Season 1 consisted of only 13 episodes, this upcoming season received a full, 22-episode order. You can check out our feature from earlier this year about why Riverdale is worth checking out.