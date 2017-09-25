What's New On Amazon Prime This October
Big premieres for Amazon original programming.
Amazon Prime subscribers can look forward to lots of new offerings this October. The streaming service is launching the third season of its comedy Red Oaks and, for anyone who's in the mood for a scare this Halloween season, Amazon's own Lore premieres.
Lore, from the producers of The Walking Dead and The X-Files, brings to life the popular podcast uncovering the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares. It will blend dramatic scenes, animation, archive video, and narration to reveal how our horror legends, like vampires, werewolves and body snatchers, are rooted in truth.
Other non-Amazon shows will see new seasons next month, including the sixth season of American Horror Story and the fifth season of The Americans. If you're in the mood for classic Halloween horror, Texas Chainsaw Massacre II and Invasion of the Body Snatchers are coming this month too. Check out the full list of new offerings on Prime below.
TV and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime This October
Available October 1
- Alcoholist
- Abandoned Mine
- Bunker of the Dead
- Clueless
- Election
- Escape from L.A.
- Fargo
- Ghost World
- Ghoulies
- Ghoulies II
- I Believe in Unicorns
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jug Face
- Margot at the Wedding
- Needlestick
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary Two
- Pi
- Queens and Cowboys
- Scareycrows
- Snake Eyes
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- The Machinist
- The Whistleblower
- Unlimited
Apartment 1303
Available October 2
- Beauty and the Baker
- Song to Song
Available October 3
- American Horror Story S6
Available October 4
- Blood Hunters
- Save My Seoul
Available October 5
- The Americans S5
Available October 6
- The Fashion Hero
Available October 7
- Blair Witch
- Megan Leavey
Available October 9
- Inside Edge (Amazon Original)
Available October 11
- 5150
Available October 13
- Lore (Amazon Original)
- Sigmund and the Sea Monster (Amazon Original)
- City of Ghosts (Amazon Original)
Available October 14
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Available October 15
- The Other Dream Team
- The Whole Truth
Available October 18
- Fight for Space
Available October 20
- Red Oaks S3 (Amazon Original)
- The Wall (Amazon Original)
Available October 25
- Awaken the Shadowman
- The Liberators
Available October 28
- Arrival
Available October 29
- Priceless
