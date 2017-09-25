What's New On Amazon Prime This October

Amazon Prime subscribers can look forward to lots of new offerings this October. The streaming service is launching the third season of its comedy Red Oaks and, for anyone who's in the mood for a scare this Halloween season, Amazon's own Lore premieres.

Lore, from the producers of The Walking Dead and The X-Files, brings to life the popular podcast uncovering the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares. It will blend dramatic scenes, animation, archive video, and narration to reveal how our horror legends, like vampires, werewolves and body snatchers, are rooted in truth.

Other non-Amazon shows will see new seasons next month, including the sixth season of American Horror Story and the fifth season of The Americans. If you're in the mood for classic Halloween horror, Texas Chainsaw Massacre II and Invasion of the Body Snatchers are coming this month too. Check out the full list of new offerings on Prime below.

TV and Movies Coming to Amazon Prime This October

Available October 1

Alcoholist

Abandoned Mine

Bunker of the Dead

Clueless

Election

Escape from L.A.

Fargo

Ghost World

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

I Believe in Unicorns

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jug Face

Margot at the Wedding

Needlestick

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary Two

Pi

Queens and Cowboys

Scareycrows

Snake Eyes

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Machinist

The Whistleblower

Unlimited

Apartment 1303

Available October 2

Beauty and the Baker

Song to Song

Available October 3

American Horror Story S6

Available October 4

Blood Hunters

Save My Seoul

Available October 5

The Americans S5

Available October 6

The Fashion Hero

Available October 7

Blair Witch

Megan Leavey

Available October 9

Inside Edge (Amazon Original)

Available October 11

5150

Available October 13

Lore (Amazon Original)

Sigmund and the Sea Monster (Amazon Original)

City of Ghosts (Amazon Original)

Available October 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Available October 15

The Other Dream Team

The Whole Truth

Available October 18

Fight for Space

Available October 20

Red Oaks S3 (Amazon Original)

The Wall (Amazon Original)

Available October 25

Awaken the Shadowman

The Liberators

Available October 28

Arrival

Available October 29

Priceless

