What's In The Fortnite Item Shop Today - December 10, 2021: Gears Of War Skins Arrive

The Fortnite Item Shop has been updated, and today's new additions include the next major crossover. Funny enough, this time Epic Games is crossing over with a former version of itself, as the Gears of War heroes Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz (the former of which was invented by Epic) are now available. Here's more on those and everything else in the Fortnite Item Shop for December 10, 2021.

The Gears of War skins are certainly the big highlight today(including their related challenges), and while they aren't being officially revealed at The Game Awards, they do remind us of when brandmate Master Chief was revealed at The Keighleys last year. The full cosmetic set includes a glider, multiple pickaxes, and more. Here's all you find in the Delta-One set:

Marcus Fenix skin with Sonic Resonator back bling

Kait Diaz skin with Reyna's Pendant back bling

Breaker Mace pickaxe

Thumper pickaxe

Butcher Cleaver pickaxe

Skiff glider

Knife Tricks emote

Gears legends past and present are now available.

The heroes sell for 1,500 V-Bucks each, or you can get both for 2,000 V-Bucks. Their gear, meanwhile, can also be bought separately or together for a total of 1,600 V-Bucks, which saves you another 400 V-Bucks there.

If you're not a Gears fan, you can also check out the fan-made Isabelle, who is one part student, one part sorcerer. Hogwarts' legal team is on the phone now. Doggo, a bipedal pug with optional Santa attire, has returned too, joining a growing collection of December skins to remember, though we haven't seen any brand-new characters for the holidays just yet.

For a wide-angle view of the Item Shop today, here's iFireMonkey's handy tweet.

We'll be back tomorrow with another Fortnite Item Shop update.