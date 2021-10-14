What's In The Fortnite Item Shop - October 15, 2021: New Tricks And Treats Bundle

We're halfway through October and the Fortnite Item Shop certainly looks like it. Browse the Fortnite store today and you'll see lots of Halloween-themed items, including a brand-new set of trick-or-treaters. Here's everything in the Fortnite Item Shop for October 15, 2021.

The big-ticket item is the new Tricks And Treats Set, which includes two new character skins, each with fully customizable costumes that include colorful onesies, eight different masks, and several patterns for their pajamas. Both characters also include a bag of candy back bling. Several of Fortnite's fan-favorite characters can be selected as masks, including Peely, Meowscles, Drift, and more. There are two body types, plus a pickaxe which you can get in a single bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks as the Tricks And Treats Bundle. If you'd rather buy them separately, here's how the pricing shakes out:

All-Hallow's Steve - 1,200 V-Bucks

Tricksy - 1,200 V-Bucks

Perfect Prop Pickaxe - 1,200 V-Bucks

Create the perfect Halloween costume with the Tricks And Treats set.

The characters and their pickaxe can be altered as often as you'd like, so you could go as Wild Card one year, then Durrrburger the next. A savvy trick-or-treater in real life would use such a system to hit the same houses several times over, but don't expect any candy on the Fortnite map until Fortnitemares kicks off in full soon.

Elsewhere in the Item Shop, the Tom Hardy-inspired Venom skin is back with the new Eddie Brick built-in emote. Take on enemies as the jock or his symbiote form--it's up to you. You can snag the complete Venom bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, or pick and choose from the symbiotic selection. The massive Halloween section continues to grow, with almost every Halloween skin released to the store this month still available in it today, including Rick Grimes. Expect this trend to continue over the next two weeks.

As for everything else, you can find it all in this handy tweet from iFireMonkey.

Check back tomorrow for more Fortnite Item Shop updates. In the meantime, don't miss the big news of the week: Fortnite And Among Us will collaborate on a future crossover.