Westworld Season 2 Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

HBO's hit show Westworld's second season is many months away, but we're getting a first a look at what's in store in the dark sci-fi saga. Today, a new trailer premiered at Comic-Con in San Diego and you can check it out above.

The series' creators said the second season will be much more ambitious than the first, with more drama and higher stakes. "We always knew that we wanted the stakes and the scope to increase dramatically and that means the scale of production increases as well," said writer and creator Jonathan Nolan last month (via Gamesradar). "We have an amazingly talented group of writers, directors, and crew coming back and gearing up for what I think and what I hope will prove to be a season twice as ambitious as the first one."

In an interview with Variety, Nolan also spoke in detail about Season 1, and how Season 2 will go deeper in answering some of the big questions in Westworld. You can read more of his comments here and, for those who are worried about Season 1 spoilers, you will have to click before anything is revealed that could possibly spoil the plot for you.

We don't exactly when to expect Westworld Season 2, but we know production is now underway and, after today's announcement, we know it's coming in 2018. For more breaking news from Comic-Con, check out GameSpot's full coverage.