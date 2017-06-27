Westworld Season 2 Is "Ambitious" And Has Higher Stakes

HBO's Westworld was a big hit last year, and fans are eager for the show to return. While we still don't know when that will happen, we've now learned a little more about what's on tap for Season 2. In an interview with Variety, creator and writer Jonathan Nolan described Season 2 as being "an ambitious season," featuring bigger stakes and more drama.

"We always knew that we wanted the stakes and the scope to increase dramatically and that means the scale of production increases as well," he said (via GamesRadar). "We have an amazingly talented group of writers, directors, and crew coming back and gearing up for what I think and what I hope will prove to be a season twice as ambitious as the first one."

In the second season, Westworld will "go a little deeper" with the question of "What's really happening in this place?" Season 1 gave viewers a lot to chew and stew on, so it's nice to hear that answers, or at least the beginnings of answers, are coming for Season 2.

Major spoilers for Westworld Season 1 follow below. Click the spoiler text to reveal the details.

Also in the interview, Nolan confirmed that Anthony Hopkins' character, Ford, is dead. Although Ford is dead, Season 2 will explain some of the park's backstory, so Hopkins could still show up in those flashback scenes, it seems. "I think there will be an opportunity to explore a little bit more of the backstory of how this park came to be, a little more of that story," Nolan said. "We'll see the character's presence will be felt in that sense in terms of filling in a few more of the gaps about the early history of this place."

You can read/listen to the full interview here at Variety.

Westworld was HBO's most-watched series ever for its first season, surpassing Game of Thrones. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere this year or next.