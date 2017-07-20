Watch New Trailer For Marvel's Inhumans TV Show

Marvel premiered a new trailer for the Inhumans TV show today, providing another look at the anticipated superhero TV show. Adding on to the first trailer in June, this one shows more of the family of superhero beings, including a giant teleporting dog named Lockjaw.

The new trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con today and can be seen below.

The first episode of Inhumans premieres in theaters on September 1, with the rest of the series continuing on ABC starting on September 29.

Anson Mount stars as Black Bolt, with Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, and Ken Leung as Karnak.

The Inhumans were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in a 1965 issue of Fantastic Four. Their first self-titled comic line ran from 1975 to 1977, and they have subsequently appeared in a variety of limited and ongoing series over the past four decades.