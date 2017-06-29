Watch The Dramatic First Trailer For Marvel's Inhumans

The first trailer for Inhumans has arrived. The upcoming Marvel show focuses on a family of superpowered moon-dwelling beings, whose members include the hypersonically-voiced Black Bolt and the super-haired Medusa. The trailer suggests plenty of family intrigue and provides us with a first look at giant teleporting dog Lockjaw. It's certainly dramatic, although at times it also has the feel of a cheesy '70s sci-fi show. Check it out below:

Inhumans is overseen by Scott Buck, the showrunner for Netflix's Iron Fist. Anson Mount stars as Black Bolt, with Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, and Ken Leung as Karnak.

The show is co-produced by ABC and IMAX. The first two episodes of the eight-part series will get a worldwide release in IMAX theaters on September 1. The series premieres on ABC on September 29, with the first two parts airing back-to-back.

The Inhumans were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in a 1965 issue of Fantastic Four. Their first self-titled comic line ran from 1975 to 1977, and they have subsequently appeared in a variety of limited and ongoing series over the past four decades.

co-production between