Watch Intense, Suspenseful New Trailer For X-Men Spinoff Show The Gifted

A new trailer for the upcoming X-Men spinoff The Gifted has arrived. The show premieres in October, and it focuses on a pair of teenage mutants who are forced to go on the run when the government learn about their powers. This latest promo emphasises the family aspect of the storyline and suggests it will be as much a tense thriller as a superhero show. Check it out above.

This new trailer follows a behind-the-scenes promo that was released last week. There was also the first trailer, which was revealed at last month's San Diego Comic-Con.

The Gifted is set to premiere in October 2 on Fox. It is overseen by Burn Notice's Matt Nix, and the first episode is directed by Bryan Singer, who helmed four of the X-Men movies. Its stars include Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest).

Speaking at SDCC, Nix explained that although the show is closely associated wth the movie series, it won't overlap with it. "One of the great favors that Days of Future Past did for all of us is establish there are many streams, so one answer is we exist in one of those streams," he said, via Variety.

"The idea is that this is definitely its own universe. We’re not in the same exact timeline as any particular movie or comic, but that said we do share some characters with the movies and comics. The idea is we're doing our own thing. As they say, there are many streams."