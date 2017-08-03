Meet The Mutants Of X-Men Spinoff The Gifted In New Video

The X-Men franchise isn't just growing on the big screen, it has expanded to TV as well. We've already had the acclaimed Legion this year, and it will be followed by The Gifted this fall. A new trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con last month, and now a behind-the-scenes featurette has been released. Check it out below:

The Gifted is set to premiere in October 2 on Fox. It is overseen by Burn Notice's Matt Nix, and the first episode is directed by Bryan Singer, who helmed four of the X-Men movies. It centers around the Strucker family, who are running from the government after officials discover that their children are mutants. Its stars include Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest).

Speaking at SDCC, Nix explained that although the show is closely associated wth the movie series, it won't overlap with it. "One of the great favors that Days of Future Past did for all of us is establish there are many streams, so one answer is we exist in one of those streams," he said, via Variety.

"The idea is that this is definitely its own universe. We’re not in the same exact timeline as any particular movie or comic, but that said we do share some characters with the movies and comics. The idea is we're doing our own thing. As they say, there are many streams."

In related news, it was confirmed this week that Jessica Chastain will play a key villain role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The latest film in the series is currently shooting, and Chastain is set to play Lilandra.