Watch Insidious 4's Scary First Trailer

James Wan is the co-creator of no fewer than three hugely popular horror franchises--Saw, The Conjuring, and Insidious. Although Wan has moved on to DC's Aquaman, these series continue from strength-to-strength; Conjuring spinoff Annabelle: Creation hit theaters last month, while the latest Saw movie, Jigsaw, arrives in October.

Now a trailer for the fourth Insidious film has arrived. Titled Insidious: The Last Key, it will be released in January, and looks every bit as scary as its predecessors. Check it out below:

Lynn Shaye returns as paranormal investigator Dr. Elise Rainier, with a supporting cast that includes Leigh Whannell (Insidious), Angus Sampson (Fargo), Caitlin Gerard (The Social Network), and Bruce Davison (X-Men). Whannell, who created the series with Wan, has also written the screenplay. It's directed by Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan).

In related news, a synopsis for Insidious: The Last Key has been released. It reads, "the creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home."

The first Insidious was directed by Wan and it released in 2011, making $97 million worldwide from a modest $1.5 million budget. The 2013 sequel was an even bigger hit, earning $161 million, while Insidious: Chapter 3 arrived in 2015.