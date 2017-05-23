Watch All Of Overwatch's New Dance Emotes From The Anniversary Event

Blizzard recently teased new dance emotes for Overwatch. With the Anniversary event underway, these are now live in the game.

We've rounded up all of these for you to watch in the video above. You'll recognize some as real-world dances--Winston does The Twist, which will make Chubby Checker smile somewhere--while others are references you might recognize. Mei, for instance, does the Hare Hare Yukai dance from anime series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

Indisputably the best of the bunch belongs to Zarya (at the 1:45 mark), who mimics a portion of the routine featured in this delightful aerobics video, which also inspired a similarly great Key & Peele sketch.

Dance emotes are just one of the many new cosmetics available in the Anniversary event update. You can see all of the new Legendary skins in our gallery.

Coinciding with the launch of the Anniversary event, Blizzard announced a Game of the Year Edition of Overwatch. It's currently discounted to $40, while the standard version of the game is on sale for $30 for a limited time.