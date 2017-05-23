Overwatch Anniversary Event Is Live, Here's Everything That's New

The Overwatch Anniversary event is now live on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. To celebrate the acclaimed multiplayer shooter's first birthday, Blizzard is giving players the chance to earn new 100 new cosmetic through Commemorative Loot Boxes. Rewards include "skins, dance emotes, sprays, and more."

In terms of new gameplay content, the Anniversary update features three new Arena Maps. These were teased on May 18 and look to be heavily inspired by the existing Dorado, Eichenwalde, and Temple of Anubis locations.

These are "small maps built for intense action" and involve eliminating "all enemy players to win a round--and, ultimately, win the match." These have been added to the Arcade and support up to 3v3 elimination matches.

The first map, Necropolis, is an "impromptu field base" where Ana "can keep an eye on things," Blizzard explains. "Head to Ana’s preferred vantage point at the top of the ruins, and use the high ground (and the element of surprise) against the enemy team. Or walk the stone corridors below, and take the fight to them directly--just watch out for pits."

Castillo "is an old fort looking out over Dorado’s bay. It's the location of Calaveras, a bar frequented by questionable patrons; a graffitied Los Muertos hangout; and Sombra's hacking den. Test your skills against the enemy team throughout Castillo's multiple levels, and use its winding stairs for cover and strategic advantage."

Finally, Black Forest is "on the outskirts of Eichenwalde, the misty Black Forest map wraps around a long-overlooked battlefield dotted with the wreckage of Bastion units. Flank your opponents on pathways between the castle and woods, and use the wooden balconies to move between the second stories of houses throughout the forest."

You can take a look at the new skins below, or check out our full gallery for a look at them in-game.

In addition to this, a Game of the Year Edition of Overwatch is also now on sale. It is available for a "special introductory price of $40" on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A press release indicates that the price will increase to $59.99 in the future, but it's not clear when.

The Game of the Year Edition has "the full roster of Overwatch heroes, maps, and game features, as well as an arsenal of bonus content and Overwatch-themed goodies for several Blizzard Entertainment games." Take a look at a full list of the content below.

Overwatch: Enjoy 10 Standard Loot Boxes, each containing a collection of random items that can be used to customize your favorite heroes. Loot Boxes may include skins, emotes, victory poses, voice lines, sprays, and highlight intros, as well as credits you can use to unlock a variety of different customization options.

Overwatch: Origins Skins -- Pay homage to the original Overwatch strike force with vintage skins of Blackwatch Reyes for Reaper and Strike-Commander Morrison for Soldier: 76. Explore other heroes' origins with Overgrown Bastion, Security Chief Pharah, and Slipstream Tracer.

Diablo 3: Mercy's Wings -- Slay demonic forces throughout the High Heavens and Burning Hells while donning Mercy's wings, and all of Sanctuary will know of your allegiance to Overwatch!

StarCraft 2: Player Portraits -- These picture-perfect portraits of Tracer, Reaper, Pharah, Winston, Bastion, and Soldier: 76 give new meaning to the phrase "Hero of the Koprulu Sector."

Hearthstone: Overwatch Card Back -- If you happen to find yourself in a Tavern Brawl, show your opponent you've got backup with an Overwatch-themed card back.

World of Warcraft: Baby Winston Pet -- Adorably cuddly and highly intellectual, the Baby Winston pet will be at your side as you fight to extinguish the Burning Legion.

Heroes of the Storm: Tracer Hero -- The cavalry's here! Jump into the Nexus with Tracer and surprise your enemies in the blink of an eye.

Outside of the 10 standard Loot Boxes, the rest of the items were originally available as part of Overwatch's Origins Edition.

Blizzard has also discounted the standard edition of Overwatch to $30 for a limited time. Additionally, those that want to upgrade from the standard version to the Game of the Year Edition to unlock the items listed above can do so for $10.

Looking ahead, Blizzard is holding another free weekend for Overwatch from May 26-29. Players will be able to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock customization options during the free weekend. Those who decide to purchase the game afterward will retain the progress they made.