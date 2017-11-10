Warframe's Free Open-World Update, Plains Of Eidolon, Releases Soon On PS4/Xbox One

Warframe's developer shook up the PC game considerably when they introduced its free expansion Plains of Eidolon last month, introducing open-world gameplay to the space action-RPG. Now it's revealed the release date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the expansion too.

Warframe: Plains of Eidolon will release on the consoles on November 14. Players will be able to download and play the expansion for free starting then. Plains of Eidolon has been out for about a month on PC and is available as a free download on the game's website.

The expansion adds Landscape, an open-world area where up to 50 players can gather together on the basecamp of Cetus and play mining and spacefishing mini-games, take on quests, battle enemies, and more. There's also a new day-night cycle, and once night falls, new monsters begin emerging from the waters. Eidolon is one such enemy, described by the developer as a "towering monstrosity lured to consciousness in search of something dangerous and mysterious."

Plains of Eidolon adds another new Warframe to the game: Gara. This Warframe "manipulates glass to fracture the resolve of her enemies" and comes with four new abilities, as well as a slate of weapons and customizations. Other new weapons include the Astilla, a gun that shoots slugs which explode on contact, and the powerful glass hammer Volnus.

