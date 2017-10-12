Big Warframe Update Out Now On PC, Adds New Open-World Area, Weapons, And More

The next big update for Warframe is now available for some. The Plains of Eidolon expansion arrives today on PC (with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release on the way later), adding a sprawling new area, weapons, and a slate of other content to the space action game.

The biggest addition with this update--both literally and figuratively--is the eponymous new Landscape, the first open-world area in Warframe to date. Up to 50 players can gather together here on the basecamp of Cetus and play mining and spacefishing mini-games, take on quests, battle enemies, and more. The Plains also have a day-and-night cycle; once darkness falls, monsters begin emerging from the waters, including the Eidolon, which developer Digital Extremes describes as a "towering monstrosity lured to consciousness in search of something dangerous and mysterious."

In addition the new open-world area, the Plains of Eidolon expansion adds another new Warframe to the game: Gara. This Warframe "manipulates glass to fracture the resolve of her enemies" and comes with four new abilities, as well as a slate of weapons and customizations. Other new weapons introduced with today's update include the Astilla, a gun that shoots slugs which explode on contact, and the powerful glass hammer Volnus.

The Plains of Eidolon expansion is free to download for all Warframe players. You can read more about it on the game's official website. Digital Extremes hasn't announced a release date for the update on PS4 or Xbox One, but it's scheduled to arrive before the end of the year.