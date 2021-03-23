Valheim Patch Notes For March 23 Release; See All The Big Changes
The latest patch for Valheim is out now--and it's a big one.
The latest patch for the hit Norse multiplayer RPG Valheim is out now, and it makes a series of changes, one of which impacts a loophole that players discovered to cheese materials. As Eurogamer reminds us, players could harvest materials from greydwarves by setting fire to the area around where they spawn.
But the new patch changes campfires, bonfires, and the hearth so that they take damage while dealing damage. What this means is that you will now need to repair fires manually to rekindle them instead of having them run infinitely.
Eurogamer checked out the game after the patch and found that, "After standing in my campfire for a few seconds I noticed it had dropped half its health. Hearths fare a little better, but still only last a few minutes. So it's safe to say the toaster method is now far less practical than it once was, and you can't just leave it running while you do some chores."
The rest of the patch notes outline a variety of bug fixes and welcome improvements and changes, including making it easier to tame wolves that spawn at night. Additionally, you can't use the harpoon on bosses any more, while the battle axe has seen a change that makes it easier to hit multiple elements. The drop rate for the Drake and Deathsquito trophies is now increased, while all boss drops can now float on water.
You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by developer Iron Gate on Steam. It's also worth mentioning that you need to update your server as well to see the changes.
Valheim is a gargantuan success, with the latest numbers showing an astonishing 6 million in sales for the game made by a team of five people.
Valheim March 23 Patch Notes
- Campfire,Bonfire & hearth take damage when dealing damage
- Reinforced chest inventory space increased to 6x4
- All boss drops can now float on water
- Sunken crypt entrance tweaked (to stop tombstones from getting stuck)
- Fixed rotation of Wood tower shield on item stands
- Deathsquito & Drake trophy drop rate increased
- 1 & 2 Star creature HP fix
- Night-spawning wolves should be easier to tame now (should stop trying to run away & despawn after starting to tame)
- Harpoon does not work on bosses anymore
- In-game console disabled by default (add launch argument "-console" to enable)
- The console command for enabling developer/debug commands has been changed to “devcommands” from “imacheater” and a warning message has been added.
- Improved enemy projectile reaction system
- Battle axe tweaks (hits multiple enemies easier)
- Player knockback force is affected by equipment speed modifiers (IE heavy gear will reduce the knockback from enemies)
- Blackforest stone tower tweaks
- Ward system fixes (You can no longer place a new ward where an enemy ward overlaps)
- Comfort calculation fixed
- "Failed to connect" error message fixed
- Serpent trophy stack fix
- Missing Moder spawn location in some worlds fixed (NOTE: For existing worlds "genloc" command needs to be run manually in a local game with dev commands enabled to generate new locations, this is only needed if your specific world has this issue, this is not very common)
- Megingjord item-collider fix
- Added a slight use-delay on Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator
- Hammer remove auto-repeat added
- Better network bandwidth handling (should work better on low bandwidth connections & also use higher data rate if possible)
- Dolmen location fixes (Stop top stone from falling for no reason)
- Fixed removing item from item-stand not always syncing item stats
- Server list refresh button can be pressed before the entire list has been downloaded
- Better bad connection detection
- Fixed issue causing server to send more data the longer a client was connected
- Localization updates
