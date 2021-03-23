Valheim Patch Notes For March 23 Release; See All The Big Changes

The latest patch for the hit Norse multiplayer RPG Valheim is out now, and it makes a series of changes, one of which impacts a loophole that players discovered to cheese materials. As Eurogamer reminds us, players could harvest materials from greydwarves by setting fire to the area around where they spawn.

But the new patch changes campfires, bonfires, and the hearth so that they take damage while dealing damage. What this means is that you will now need to repair fires manually to rekindle them instead of having them run infinitely.

Eurogamer checked out the game after the patch and found that, "After standing in my campfire for a few seconds I noticed it had dropped half its health. Hearths fare a little better, but still only last a few minutes. So it's safe to say the toaster method is now far less practical than it once was, and you can't just leave it running while you do some chores."

The rest of the patch notes outline a variety of bug fixes and welcome improvements and changes, including making it easier to tame wolves that spawn at night. Additionally, you can't use the harpoon on bosses any more, while the battle axe has seen a change that makes it easier to hit multiple elements. The drop rate for the Drake and Deathsquito trophies is now increased, while all boss drops can now float on water.

You can see the full patch notes below, as posted by developer Iron Gate on Steam. It's also worth mentioning that you need to update your server as well to see the changes.

Valheim is a gargantuan success, with the latest numbers showing an astonishing 6 million in sales for the game made by a team of five people.

Valheim March 23 Patch Notes