Ubisoft Is Teaming Up With Green Game Jam To Fight Climate Change--Here's How Players Can Help

Ubisoft has announced that it will participate in the 2022 Green Game Jam hosted by Playing for the Planet Alliance throughout November. Green Game Jam is an industry event dedicated to helping the environment in various ways, such as green activations and reducing emissions. With the theme for this year being food, forests, and our future, the following Ubisoft games will be participating in the event: Brawlhalla, Hungry Shark World, Rocksmith+, and Trackmania.

Brawlhalla players can purchase an in-game emote from November 2 to December 14, and once it's purchased, their character plants a small Yggdrasil tree. All proceeds spent on the emote will go to Ecologi, an organization dedicated to working on reforestation projects. On November 18, the Brawlhalla team will have a 12-hour charity stream to help One Tree Planted, a charity devoted to replanting forests.

The Hungry Shark World team has partnered with Glowing Glowing Gone, a campaign that aims to strengthen ocean protection and climate actions. From November 8 to November 30, players can try a new mode called Protect the Baby Shark.

In addition to that, Rocksmith+ will have a special event called "Tonewood." This event will highlight the "impact of wood selection and harvesting for instruments" by showing a series of videos and free-themed cosmetics. From November 2 to February 2, Rocksmith+ has partnered with Ecologi to plant one tree for every five in-game interactions they receive with the Tonewood video and cosmetics.

Lastly, the Trackmania team held a contest that'll encourage track creators to share their knowledge about environmental challenges and ideas on how to combat them. For every tree that was planted in-game, Ubisoft donated money to Ecologi. The top three tracks from the contest will be featured as a Track of the Day in Trackmania from November 11 to November 13. Through that weekend, Ubisoft will encourage streamers to raise money to help support Ecologi.

