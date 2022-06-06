Ubisoft Confirms That The Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake Has Not Been Canceled

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the delays of our lives.

Ubisoft has confirmed that its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has not been canceled, after an issue with retailer timing saw the game briefly delisted. Shops such as GameStop delisted pre-orders late last week, which resulted in fans wanting to know if Ubisoft had pulled the plug on the project.

Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai were developing the title before it was handed over to Ubisoft Montreal, the original creators of the Sands of Time series.

"The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal. We’re proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake." Ubisoft said to IGN, while adding that the game is no longer targeting a release date within the 2023 financial year.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has had a rocky development cycle since it was announced back in September 2020. Originally targetting a January 2021 release, the game was delayed to March 2021 and again to an unspecified date in the future.

Ubisoft explained that the project's gameplay and graphics needed to be further refined, and by October 2021 it was announced that the game would instead launch sometime in 2022 or 2023.

While that remake is still far off, Ubisoft still has plenty of other games coming out soon. It's next showcase event will be held later this year, and it's rumored that Ubisoft will have around 20 game announcements.

