Trek To Yomi Launches In 2022 For PC, ,PS4, PS5, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X|S

Trek to Yomi, which is definitely not a 2D version of Ghost of Tsushima, will launch in 2022.

Comments

During Devolver Digital's E3 2021 showcase, Trek to Yomi was announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Trek to Yomi is being developed by Flying Wild Hog, the studio behind the rebooted Shadow Warrior games. The game will launch sometime in 2022.

Trek to Yomi follows a young swordsman named Hiroki, who has sworn to protect his town as a vow to his dying master. Hiroko is a lone samurai and will face off against threats beyond life and death. It is a 2D adventure game with a black and white filter similar to Ghost of Tsushima's Kurosawa mode.

Now Playing: Trek to Yomi | Devolver Digital E3 2021

