Top 10 UK Sales Chart - Uncharted: Lost Legacy Beats Mario + Rabbids To No.1

In its first week on sale Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has finished at No.2 in the UK physical sales chart. Ubisoft's turn-based game loses out to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy as Naughty Dog's adventure game maintains its No.1 position following its debut last week. Below these, Codemasters' F1 2017 drops one place to No.3, while Grand Theft Auto V and Crash Bandicoot's N. Sane Trilogy continue to chart well in No.4 and No.5, respectively.

Mario + Rabbids isn't the only new release, however. The week ending September 2 also saw the new PS4 version of Everybody's Golf debut at No.6, and Yakuza Kiwami start at No.8, and between those Ark: Survival Evolved is finally out of early access and its long-awaited physical release manages a No.7 debut.

However, multiplayer zombie shooter Dead Alliance and the PS4 and Xbox One editions of Resident Evil: Revelations HD manage just No.39 and No.40 finishes, respectively, in their first week on sale.

The latest Uncharted adventure launched two weeks ago to critical acclaim. Our critic, Peter Brown, said the game "presents an opportunity to show the series from new perspectives," and grows into a "more nuanced, clever experience, ranking among the best in the series." Read more in our full Uncharted: Lost Legacy review.

Mario + Rabbids, meanwhile, came out last week, and was similarly praised by critics. Our reviewer, Edmond Tran, said the strategy title "exudes off-beat optimism that never dissolves" and is a "a consistent delight." For more, check out our Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle review.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.