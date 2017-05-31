Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of The Past Week In Australia And New Zealand For All Platforms

The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived.

The IGEA today posted sales charts for the week ended May 28, revealing that on the all-platforms charts, Injustice 2 was again the top-selling title in Australia, with Fallout 4 coming out on top in New Zealand for the same category.

You can see the full charts for the week ended May 28 below, divided by platform. The lists include physical sales only, so it's not representative of total industry sales in the countries.

Week Ended May 28

Australia All-Platforms

Injustice 2 Horizon: Zero Dawn Overwatch Ghost Recon: Wildlands Mario Kart 8 Grand Theft Auto V AFL Evolution Prey Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia

PS4

Horizon: Zero Dawn Injustice 2 Ghost Recon: Wildlands AFL Evolution Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch Prey Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare FIFA 17 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Xbox One

Injustice 2 Forza Horizon 3 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Prey Overwatch AFL Evolution Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rainbow Six Siege Mass Effect: Andromeda

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Devil's Third Minecraft ESPN Sports Connection Just Dance 2016 Just Dance 2017 Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival Nintendo Land Rayman: Legends

PlayStation Vita

Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy One Piece: Burning Blood Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space Borderlands 2 Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault World of Final Fantasy Inviziamals: The Alliance Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

3DS

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Donkey Kong Country Returns Monster Hunter Generations Super Mario Maker Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Mario Kart 7 Super Smash Bros. Code Name. S.T.E.A.M.

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ultra Street Fighter II Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 1-2-Switch Puyo Puyo Tetris Lego City Undercover Super Bomberman R Just Dance 2017 Skylanders Imaginators

PC

Overwatch Rage The Sims 4 Diablo III: Battle Chest Ghost Recon: Wildlands The Sims 4 City Living Fallout 4 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls World of Warcraft: Legion Battlefield 1

New Zealand All Platforms

Fallout 4 Horizon: Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V Injustice 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Ghost Recon: Wildlands Need for Speed Overwatch FIFA 17 Battlefield 1

PS4

Horizon: Zero Dawn Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V Injustice 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Ghost Recon: Wildlands Need for Speed FIFA 17 NBA 2K17 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 3 Halo 5: Guardians Grand Theft Auto V The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Injustice 2 Fallout 4 Ghost Recon: Wildlands Doom Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1

Wii U

Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush Minecraft Yoshi's Wooly World Disney Infinity 2.0 Lego City Undercover Mario Kart 8 Shovel Knight Splatoon Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Vita

Looney Tunes Galactic Sports Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz Lego The Hobbit Child of Light Minecraft The Muppets: Movie Adventures Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited Rayman Legends Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz The Lego Movie Video Game

3DS

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Pokemon Omega Ruby Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D Animal Crossing: New Leaf Welcome Amiibo Fire Emblem: Awakening Super Smash Bros. Pokemon Y Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ultra Street Fighter II 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Puyo Puyo Tetris Lego City Undercover Skylanders Imaginators

PC