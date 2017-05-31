Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of The Past Week In Australia And New Zealand For All Platforms

Injustice 2 is still on top in Australia.

The latest weekly sales charts for Australia and New Zealand have arrived.

The IGEA today posted sales charts for the week ended May 28, revealing that on the all-platforms charts, Injustice 2 was again the top-selling title in Australia, with Fallout 4 coming out on top in New Zealand for the same category.

You can see the full charts for the week ended May 28 below, divided by platform. The lists include physical sales only, so it's not representative of total industry sales in the countries.

Week Ended May 28

Australia All-Platforms

  1. Injustice 2
  2. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  3. Overwatch
  4. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  5. Mario Kart 8
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. AFL Evolution
  8. Prey
  9. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  10. Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia

PS4

  1. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  2. Injustice 2
  3. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  4. AFL Evolution
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Overwatch
  7. Prey
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  9. FIFA 17
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Xbox One

  1. Injustice 2
  2. Forza Horizon 3
  3. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  4. Prey
  5. Overwatch
  6. AFL Evolution
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Wii U

  1. Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Devil's Third
  4. Minecraft
  5. ESPN Sports Connection
  6. Just Dance 2016
  7. Just Dance 2017
  8. Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival
  9. Nintendo Land
  10. Rayman: Legends

PlayStation Vita

  1. Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy
  2. One Piece: Burning Blood
  3. Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
  4. Borderlands 2
  5. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  6. The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy
  7. Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
  8. World of Final Fantasy
  9. Inviziamals: The Alliance
  10. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

3DS

  1. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  2. Pokemon Sun
  3. Pokemon Moon
  4. Donkey Kong Country Returns
  5. Monster Hunter Generations
  6. Super Mario Maker
  7. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
  8. Mario Kart 7
  9. Super Smash Bros.
  10. Code Name. S.T.E.A.M.

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Ultra Street Fighter II
  3. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. 1-2-Switch
  5. Puyo Puyo Tetris
  6. Lego City Undercover
  7. Super Bomberman R
  8. Just Dance 2017
  9. Skylanders Imaginators

PC

  1. Overwatch
  2. Rage
  3. The Sims 4
  4. Diablo III: Battle Chest
  5. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  6. The Sims 4 City Living
  7. Fallout 4
  8. Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
  9. World of Warcraft: Legion
  10. Battlefield 1

New Zealand All Platforms

  1. Fallout 4
  2. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Injustice 2
  5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  6. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  7. Need for Speed
  8. Overwatch
  9. FIFA 17
  10. Battlefield 1

PS4

  1. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Injustice 2
  5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  6. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  7. Need for Speed
  8. FIFA 17
  9. NBA 2K17
  10. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Xbox One

  1. Forza Horizon 3
  2. Halo 5: Guardians
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  5. Injustice 2
  6. Fallout 4
  7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  8. Doom
  9. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  10. Battlefield 1

Wii U

  1. Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush
  2. Minecraft
  3. Yoshi's Wooly World
  4. Disney Infinity 2.0
  5. Lego City Undercover
  6. Mario Kart 8
  7. Shovel Knight
  8. Splatoon
  9. Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD
  10. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Vita

  1. Looney Tunes Galactic Sports
  2. Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz
  3. Lego The Hobbit
  4. Child of Light
  5. Minecraft
  6. The Muppets: Movie Adventures
  7. Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited
  8. Rayman Legends
  9. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz
  10. The Lego Movie Video Game

3DS

  1. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  2. Pokemon Sun
  3. Pokemon Moon
  4. Pokemon Omega Ruby
  5. Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D
  6. Animal Crossing: New Leaf Welcome Amiibo
  7. Fire Emblem: Awakening
  8. Super Smash Bros.
  9. Pokemon Y
  10. Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Ultra Street Fighter II
  4. 1-2-Switch
  5. Just Dance 2017
  6. Puyo Puyo Tetris
  7. Lego City Undercover
  8. Skylanders Imaginators

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Overwatch
  3. Fallout 4
  4. The Sims 4: City Living
  5. The Sims 4: Get To Work
  6. Battlefield 1
  7. StarCraft II: Battle Chest
  8. Star Wars: Battlefront
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. Mass Effect: Andromeda
