Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of The Past Week In Australia And New Zealand
Injustice 2 takes the top spot in both countries.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Injustice 2 raced to the top of the charts in the UK for its launch week and now we know it did the same in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released the latest weekly sales charts for the week ended May 21, showing that the NetherRealm-developed fighting game was No. 1 on the all-platforms charts for Australia and Zealand. Weekly sales charts are not released in the US, only monthly charts, so we won't know how the game performed stateside until the middle of June.
Another notable new release was Sony's virtual reality game Farpoint. It opened at No. 5 in Australia and No. 7 in New Zealand.
Below are the top 10 sales charts for Australia and Zealand for the week ended May 14, broken down by platforms. Note that the charts only include physical sales.
Top-Selling Games For The Week Ended May 21
Australia
All Platforms
- Injustice 2
- Fire Emblem Heroes: Valentia
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- AFL Evolution
- Farpoint
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Prey
- The Surge
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
PlayStation 4
- Injustice 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Farpoint
- AFL Evolution
- Prey
- The Surge
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Fallout 4
- Battlefield 1
Xbox One
- Injustice 2
- AFL Evolution
- Prey
- Forza Horizon 3
- The Surge
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Battlefield 1
Wii U
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- New Super Mario Bros. U
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Devil's Third
- Minecraft
- Mario Party 10
- Just Dance 2017
- Nintendo Land
- ESPN Sports Connection
- Rayman Legends
PlayStation Vita
- Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space
- One Piece: Burning Blood
- Borderlands 2
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Minecraft
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Legends of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel
- Grand Kingdom
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night
3DS
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Monster Hunter: Generations
- Donkey Kong Country: Returns
- Code Name S.T.E.A.M.
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario Maker
- Pokemon Omega Ruby
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- 1-2-Switch
- Super Bomberman R
- Lego City Undercover
- Just Dance 2017
- Skylanders: Imaginators
PC
- The Sims 4
- Dishonored 2
- Prey
- Overwatch
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Surge
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Diablo III
- World of Warcraft: Legion
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
New Zealand
All Platforms:
- Injustice 2
- Fallout 4
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Farpoint
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Far Cry Primal
- Battlefield 1
PS4
- Injustice 2
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Fallout 4
- Farpoint
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- FIFA 17
- Far Cry Primal
- Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
- Injustice 2
- Forza Horizon 3
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Fallout 4
- Battlefield 1
- Far Cry Primal
- Grand Theft Auto V
Wii U
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Minecraft
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush
- Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
- Disney Infinity 3.0
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Hyrule Warriors
- Just Dance Disney Party 2
- Shovel Knight
PlayStation Vita
- The Muppets: Movie Adventures
- Child of Light
- Freedom Wars
- Soul Sacrifice
- World of Final Fantasy
- Lego Lord of the Rings
- Invizimals The Alliance
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz
- Resistance: Burning Skies
3DS
- Fire Emblem: Shadow of Valentia
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Pokemon Ruby
- Fire Emblem: Awakening
- Pokemon: Alpha Sapphire
- Super Smash Bros.
- Pokemon X
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD
- Mario Kart 7
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- 1-2-Switch
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
PC
- The Sims 4
- Fallout 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- The Sims 4: City Living
- The Sims 4: Get to Work Expansion Pack
- Diablo III: Battle Chest
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Battlefield 1
- Homeworld: Remastered
Join the conversation