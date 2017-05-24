Top 10 Best-Selling Games Of The Past Week In Australia And New Zealand

Injustice 2 raced to the top of the charts in the UK for its launch week and now we know it did the same in Australia and New Zealand. The IGEA today released the latest weekly sales charts for the week ended May 21, showing that the NetherRealm-developed fighting game was No. 1 on the all-platforms charts for Australia and Zealand. Weekly sales charts are not released in the US, only monthly charts, so we won't know how the game performed stateside until the middle of June.

Another notable new release was Sony's virtual reality game Farpoint. It opened at No. 5 in Australia and No. 7 in New Zealand.

Below are the top 10 sales charts for Australia and Zealand for the week ended May 14, broken down by platforms. Note that the charts only include physical sales.

Top-Selling Games For The Week Ended May 21

Australia

All Platforms

Injustice 2 Fire Emblem Heroes: Valentia Horizon: Zero Dawn AFL Evolution Farpoint Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prey The Surge Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ghost Recon: Wildlands

PlayStation 4

Injustice 2 Horizon: Zero Dawn Farpoint AFL Evolution Prey The Surge Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Fallout 4 Battlefield 1

Xbox One

Injustice 2 AFL Evolution Prey Forza Horizon 3 The Surge Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Rainbow Six Siege Mass Effect: Andromeda Battlefield 1

Wii U

Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD New Super Mario Bros. U Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Devil's Third Minecraft Mario Party 10 Just Dance 2017 Nintendo Land ESPN Sports Connection Rayman Legends

PlayStation Vita

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders From Planet Space One Piece: Burning Blood Borderlands 2 Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault Minecraft Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens The Legends of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel Grand Kingdom Persona 4: Dancing All Night

3DS

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Monster Hunter: Generations Donkey Kong Country: Returns Code Name S.T.E.A.M. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Mario Kart 7 Super Mario Maker Pokemon Omega Ruby

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Puyo Puyo Tetris 1-2-Switch Super Bomberman R Lego City Undercover Just Dance 2017 Skylanders: Imaginators

PC

The Sims 4 Dishonored 2 Prey Overwatch The Sims 4 City Living The Surge Grand Theft Auto V Diablo III World of Warcraft: Legion Diablo III: Reaper of Souls

New Zealand

All Platforms:

Injustice 2 Fallout 4 Horizon: Zero Dawn Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Farpoint Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Far Cry Primal Battlefield 1

PS4

Injustice 2 Horizon: Zero Dawn Fallout 4 Farpoint The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Ghost Recon: Wildlands FIFA 17 Far Cry Primal Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox One

Injustice 2 Forza Horizon 3 Halo 5: Guardians Ghost Recon: Wildlands Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Fallout 4 Battlefield 1 Far Cry Primal Grand Theft Auto V

Wii U

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Minecraft Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Disney Infinity 3.0 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Hyrule Warriors Just Dance Disney Party 2 Shovel Knight

PlayStation Vita

The Muppets: Movie Adventures Child of Light Freedom Wars Soul Sacrifice World of Final Fantasy Lego Lord of the Rings Invizimals The Alliance Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Phineas & Ferb: Day of the Doofenshmirtz Resistance: Burning Skies

3DS

Fire Emblem: Shadow of Valentia Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon Pokemon Ruby Fire Emblem: Awakening Pokemon: Alpha Sapphire Super Smash Bros. Pokemon X 7th Dragon III Code: VFD Mario Kart 7

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Zelda: Breath of the Wild Puyo Puyo Tetris 1-2-Switch Just Dance 2017 Lego City Undercover

PC