Top 10 UK Sales Chart: Injustice 2 Debuts At No.1, Farpoint Is Highest Charting VR Game Ever

Injustice 2 has finished top of the UK games chart in its debut week, beating off competition from Sony's new VR shooter Farpoint, which comes in at No.2 for the week ending May 20. The result makes the Injustice sequel "the first beat-'em-up to reach No.1 since Mortal Kombat X," according to sales monitor Chart-Track. Farpoint, meanwhile, is the highest-charting VR-required game ever in the UK.

Below that, Grand Theft Auto V slips one place to No.3, while Bethesda's sci-fi action game Prey falls to No.4 (down from No.1 last week).

Another new entry, the 3DS-exclusive Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, manages a No.5 debut, while fellow newcomer The Surge opens at No.10.

Injustice and Farpoint's success follows positive critical reception for both titles. We awarded Warner Bros.' brawler a 9/10 in our Injustice 2 review--critic Peter Brown called it "a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike."

Farpoint, meanwhile, offers "a taste of something new for PSVR," according to our critic Justin Clark. Read more in our full Farpoint review, or check out the first 30 minutes of gameplay here.

You can read the full top 10 sales chart below, courtesy of sales monitor Chart-Track. Note this table does not include digital sales data, and so should not be considered representative of all UK game sales.