Three More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available

If there weren't already enough new games to play today--a particularly busy Tuesday for new releases--you now have a new place to play some older titles. Microsoft has announced the addition of three more games to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility list.

Hopefully you're a fan of some combination of Telltale-developed games, zombies, and/or The Walking Dead. All three new backwards-compatible games hail from Telltale's series of episodic zombie games: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Season Two, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. The latter is a three-episode mini-series that centers around the titular character, while the other two are full, five-episode seasons.

Like other backwards-compatible games, if you have physical Xbox 360 copies, they can be inserted into the Xbox One to play. If you own any of them digitally, they'll automatically show up in your Ready to Download list. Alternatively, you can just buy the games through the Xbox Store. This should help you catch up with the series before its final season arrives next year.

These are the first additions since Battlefield: Bad Company was added two weeks ago. Earlier in the month, we also got Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, among other games. For more, you can check out our full list of every Xbox One backwards compatible game.