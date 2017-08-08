Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games Now Available

The number of Xbox 360 games you can play on Xbox One has grown once again. Microsoft has announced the addition of four more games to the backwards compatibility library.

Easily the biggest of the bunch is Batman: Arkham Origins, the 2013 action game that served as a prequel to the Arkham series. Alongside it, you can also now play Fighting Vipers, Deadliest Warrior: The Game, and Disney Bolt on Xbox One.

For games you already own digitally, you'll find them in your Xbox One's Ready to Download list. Physical games (like Arkham Origins, which you can't download from the Xbox Store) can simply be popped into the disc drive and will be playable following a download.

After a quiet period for new backwards compatibility games, there have finally been some new additions recently. Tomb Raider: Underworld, Red Faction: Armageddon--which will be free through Games With Gold later this month--and ToeJam & Earl are among those to be added in recent weeks. You can see all the Xbox One backwards compatibilite games in our full list.