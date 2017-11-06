Three More Xbox 360 Games Are Getting Enhanced For Xbox One X

In addition to Xbox One games, a limited number of Xbox 360 titles will look better on Xbox One X. After announcing four Xbox 360 titles that will be enhanced on Xbox One X back in October, Microsoft today confirmed three more--and they are some good ones.

Skate 3, Mirror's Edge, and Gears of War 3 are joining Assassin's Creed, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Halo 3. So there will be a total of seven backwards-compatible titles. It's not immediately clear if the three newly confirmed titles will be enhanced on Xbox One X from the start or if that will happen later. We also don't know the specifics about how they are being enhanced for the new console.

Skate 3

For the four previously announced games, Microsoft said they will run in a "higher resolution, 9X the original pixel count, and [with] expanded color details," according to Microsoft. This is done using the Heutchy Method--named after the Microsoft engineer who developed it--which is also used to play improved versions of original Xbox games on Xbox One.

This "leverages the power of Xbox One X to let the Xbox 360 emulator present the very best version of the game possible with the existing assets--all without touching the game code."

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. The new console plays all Xbox One games and works with the same controllers. For lots more on the device, check out GameSpot's feature, "Xbox One X Release Date, Games, Review, And Everything You Need To Know."