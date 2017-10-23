Even Some Xbox 360 Games Receive Xbox One X Enhancements
Another benefit to picking up an Xbox One X.
Xbox One games won't be the only ones to look better when played on Xbox One X. Enhancements will also be available for a select number of Xbox 360 games, Microsoft confirmed today.
When played on Xbox One X, these Xbox 360 games will run at "higher resolution, 9X the original pixel count, and [with] expanded color details," according to Microsoft. This is done using the Heutchy Method--named after the Microsoft engineer who developed it--which is also used to play improved versions of original Xbox games on Xbox One. This "leverages the power of Xbox One X to let the Xbox 360 emulator present the very best version of the game possible with the existing assets--all without touching the game code."
At least to start, only four Xbox 360 games will feature Xbox One X enhancements. These are, however, some of the platform's biggest titles. Here's the full list that will be supported on launch day.
Halo is notable because Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in line for Xbox One X enhancements. Microsoft has extensive plans to offer improvements for existing Halo games.
There's no word on when we'll see more Xbox 360 games added; a number of Xbox One games have already been confirmed for Xbox One X enhancements. Specifics vary from game to game in terms of the actual changes, but we'll likely have a much better idea of what to expect as the system approaches its release on November 7.
