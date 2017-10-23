Even Some Xbox 360 Games Receive Xbox One X Enhancements

Xbox One games won't be the only ones to look better when played on Xbox One X. Enhancements will also be available for a select number of Xbox 360 games, Microsoft confirmed today.

When played on Xbox One X, these Xbox 360 games will run at "higher resolution, 9X the original pixel count, and [with] expanded color details," according to Microsoft. This is done using the Heutchy Method--named after the Microsoft engineer who developed it--which is also used to play improved versions of original Xbox games on Xbox One. This "leverages the power of Xbox One X to let the Xbox 360 emulator present the very best version of the game possible with the existing assets--all without touching the game code."

At least to start, only four Xbox 360 games will feature Xbox One X enhancements. These are, however, some of the platform's biggest titles. Here's the full list that will be supported on launch day.

Halo is notable because Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in line for Xbox One X enhancements. Microsoft has extensive plans to offer improvements for existing Halo games.

There's no word on when we'll see more Xbox 360 games added; a number of Xbox One games have already been confirmed for Xbox One X enhancements. Specifics vary from game to game in terms of the actual changes, but we'll likely have a much better idea of what to expect as the system approaches its release on November 7.