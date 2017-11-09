This Weekend's Free Steam Game Announced

The latest Steam Free Weekend game has been announced--and it's a high-profile title. Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski's shooter LawBreakers is free on Steam Thursday through Sunday. Specifically, the game will be free starting at 10 AM PT on Thursday, November 10, with the free weekend wrapping up at 1 PM PT on Sunday, Nov. 12.

This free weekend comes just after the release of the game's All-Star Update, which added ranked competitive play and more new content.

Additionally, LawBreakers is half off through Tuesday, November 14, at 10 AM PT, so you can get it for $15 instead of $30. This applies to both PC and PS4. People who buy the game when it's on sale will have a chance to get another free copy.

The first 100 people on each platform--PC and PS4--to send through confirmation to developer Boss Key that they purchased the game will score a free code to share with a friend. Additionally, the first 20 people will get a copy of the LawBreakers Collector's Edition, which is now sold out.

In other news about free stuff on Steam, the arena brawler Battlerite is now free-to-play, while the Idle Champions Starter Pack for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is free until the morning of November 10.

LawBreakers is currently available only on PS4 and PC, but an Xbox One edition is possible. Additionally, Boss Key said the game could come to Nintendo Switch sometime further down the line.

LawBreakers launched in July and, despite generally positive reviews, failed to find a big player base. Bleszinski has spoken openly about the game's struggles, and you can read this interview to find out more about what Boss Key is doing to keep the game alive.