LawBreakers For Nintendo Switch Could Happen But Don't Get Your Hopes Up

LawBreakers, the newly released shooter from Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski's studio Boss Key, is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC. We already know an Xbox One edition is under consideration, but what about Nintendo Switch? It could happen, Bleszinski told GameSpot. In an interview, Bleszinski praised Nintendo's hybrid console and said if Boss Key were to make a Switch edition, the studio would want to leverage the system's unique qualities. But it may never happen.

"We would probably consider the Xbox first, and then we're very much in wait and see mode right now," Bleszinski explained. "It is a fine console, the Switch ... the entire concept of it is just brilliant. Nintendo just really knocked it out of the park with this one."

Bleszinski went on to say he and his team would have to consider what kind of LawBreakers experience they could deliver on Switch. One possibility, Bleszinski said, is a 1v1 mode where you compete against nearby players. It's just an idea, but whatever Boss Key does--if it ever happens--you can be sure it would make use of the console's portable nature in some way.

"I sit back and think about what kind of experience [we would have for LawBreakers on Switch]," Bleszinski said. "If we were to do the Switch, would it be like a rocket arena, 1v1 with nearby people or something like that? I don't know. But if we were to do it, we'd want to switch the game up in a fun and interesting way, that would make itself work with the portability aspect of the console."

In July this year, LawBreakers lead designer Dan Nanni told GamingBolt that a Switch version of the game was not ruled out because "there's a possibility for everything and anything in this world." He said it might be challenging to bring the game's control setup to Switch.

GameSpot's full interview with Bleszinski can be found here. In it, Bleszinski also discusses what Boss Key is doing to keep the game alive and more. LawBreakers recently received its biggest update ever, adding new features and more--here are the patch notes.