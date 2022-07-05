This HP Chromebook Is Only $40 Right Now

If you’re in the market for a highly affordable laptop that can handle all your daily tasks, this refurbished HP Business Chromebook is up to the challenge. Not only does it include a 9.5-hour battery life and 16GB hard disk, but it’s on sale for just $40, making this a great option for anyone seeking a budget laptop for use with basic web browsing and productivity thanks to Google's suite of apps.

HP Business Chromebook (16GB - Refurbished) $40 (was $140) While this Chromebook won’t set the world on fire with its spec sheet, it does offer a reliable daily driver at an incredible price. Whether you’re a student on a budget or a parent that needs some basic word processing and web browsing prowess, the HP Business Chromebook should be perfectly suitable. Like all Chromebooks, this one runs on Chrome OS--which makes it easy to use Google applications such as Google Docs or the Chrome web browser. This particular model originally released in 2016 and is guaranteed to work, although you might notice a few small scratches on its chassis. But for just $40, that’s a small price to pay for such an affordable device. See at GameSpot Deals

Rounding out the HP Business Chromebook is a 2.58GHz Celeron processor, 2GB RAM, and 1600 Hz memory speed. Each purchase also comes with a wall adapter and power cord. Units are expected to start shipping next week and come with a 30-day return policy.

