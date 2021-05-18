This Fighting Game Glossary Makes Learning The Genre's Lingo Way Easier

A new, fan-made online fighting game glossary with 673 terms is finally here to answer your burning fighting game questions, like what the heck is a "fuzzy"?

Fighting games can be notoriously obtuse at times, with many games in the genre including barebones tutorials that outright fail to explain important concepts or terms and instead leave it all up to the player to figure out. The Fighting Game Glossary by Infil looks to change that. Terms are easily searchable, and players can search for both universal fighting game terms as well as series specific ones.

Introducing The Fighting Game Glossary. Over 650 terms carefully explained with 200+ video examples and Japanese translations. Easily search by term or game, share links to terms with your friends, and explore related concepts without losing your place.https://t.co/CX98RjD5qd pic.twitter.com/K2z5E6ZA0L — Infil (@Infilament) May 18, 2021

Each term is broken down in a fairly easy to understand way. For example, a "fuzzy," as Infil writes, "is a situation where a character is trying to be in two states 'at once' (that is, kind of a fuzzy middle ground between the states)."

The glossary sports terms from 14 different fighting game franchises including Street Fighter, SoulCalibur, Mortal Kombat, Guilty Gear, and many more. It includes 577 terms with Japanese translations as well as 216 terms with accompanying videos/images. Each day a new term is highlighted. Infil writes that work on the project began in August 2020.

It's the perfect tool for players looking to dive into the fighting game deep end with upcoming high-profile fighting games like Guilty Gear Strive. Billed as a fresh entry point for players new to the series, developer Arc System Works has even released a series of starter guide videos for each of the game's characters. Nonetheless, Guilty Gear Strive is still very much a fighting game, filled with numerous complex mechanics players will need to get a grasp on to succeed. Guilty Gear Strive arrives on June 11.