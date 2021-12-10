There's A Snoring Hill Of Snow On The Fortnite Chapter 3 Map

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map is filled with secrets, with new discoveries being made every day. Some have found hints of more Spider-Man characters coming to the island, while others have found the very ground beneath their feet moving.

A few paces east of the Camp Cuddle location on the western side of the map, there seems to be a mound of snow that's...snoring. There's a hole that pushes out air, the mound expands and then contracts, and the sound of blissful sleep can be heard when it's approached.

What the heck is snoring in the snow in #Fortnite? pic.twitter.com/klkET5Rqtb — Jason Fanelli (@BigManFanelli) December 10, 2021

What's going on here? The most obvious answer is the new quadruped dinosaur creatures that appeared in the Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer, as those have not appeared on the island as of yet. However, this is Fortnite after all, and Epic Games loves to surprise us.

Seeing as Spider-Man factors heavily into this season, maybe Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, got lost coming home from a Mets game and passed out? Maybe this is the season we finally get that Nintendo collaboration and there's a Hinox from The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild chilling in the snow? Time will tell--and it's likely to tell us it's a purple dinosaur on all fours--but it's fun to guess anyway.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has a few new mechanics to learn if you're dropping for the first time in a while, so take a look at how tents, sliding, and the new Golden Crowns work in this new battle royale era.