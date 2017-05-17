The Witcher TV Series In Development For Netflix

The Witcher is being adapted into a TV series for Netflix, with Platige Image, a production company that worked on the video game series developed by CD Projekt RED, involved in its creation.

The series looks to be based on the eight-part novel series written by Andrzej Sapkowski, instead of the games. Sapkowski will be working on the English language drama series as a creative consultant.

"Andrzej Sapkowski has created a rich and memorable world, at once magical and familiar," said Erik Barmack, Netflix's vice president of international series. "We couldn't be more excited about bringing The Witcher saga to Netflix members around the world."

Sapkowski added: "I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over 30 years writing. I'm excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life."

Sean Daniel (The Mummy franchise, The Expanse) and Jason Brown (The Expanse) are executive producers on the project. From Platige, Tomek Baginski, who has worked on Oscar nominated short The Cathedral, and Jarek Sawko, will be contributing to the series.

Platige worked alongside CD Projekt RED on the cinematics for The Witcher: Rise of the White Wolf, The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world," explained Daniel and Brown. "The characters are original, funny, and constantly surprising, and we can't wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling."

Baginiski and Sawko continued: "There is a moral and intellectual depth in these books which goes beyond genre. It is a story about today and today’s challenges, hidden under a fantasy cover. It is a story about us, about the monster and the hero inside all of our hearts."

The Witcher video game series, meanwhile, has come to an end, for now. Developer CD Projekt RED initially said the third game would be the last in the series. However, following the widespread critical and commercial success of the title, it has softened on the idea of returning to the franchise.

In March studio executives said that the series was conceived as a trilogy, making a fourth game in protagonist Geralt's story difficult. However, a new game wasn't impossible. The Witcher franchise has now reached 25 million units sold across the trilogy. CD Projekt RED is currently working on Cyberpunk 2077.