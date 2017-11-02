The Twilight Zone Is Coming Back With A Great Producer Behind It

The Twilight Zone, one of the best, most thought-provoking, and unsettling TV shows ever, is getting rebooted. A new spin on the famous show created by Rod Serling is in the works, Leslie Moonves, the CEO of Twilight Zone rights-holder CBS, announced on an earnings call today. Even more exciting is the talent apparently behind it. According to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Jordan Peele's production company, Monkeyaw, is set to produce it, with Sons of Anarchy and Daredevil writer Marco Ramirez attached to write the script and lead the show as its showrunner.

The Emmy-winning show originally ran from 1959-1964, with revivals in the 1980s and early 2000s, along with a movie. The newest revival is set to air on CBS All-Access, the company's streaming service that also hosts Star Trek: Discovery.

CBS, which owns GameSpot, tried to reboot The Twilight Zone in 2012 with X-Men producer Bryan Singer, but it did not come together.

Peele has a strong comedy background with shows like Key & Peele and The Last OG, but he stepped into more serious water with this critically acclaimed horror film Get Out. Peele is also working on a Nazi-hunting TV show. Part of what made the original Twilight Zone great was its writing and themes that covered things like the desperation and struggles of being alive.

Many famous actors appeared on the first iteration of The Twilight Zone, including Ed Wynn, William Shatner, Cloris Leachman, Don Rickles, and Robert Duvall, among many others.

There are many more details still to be confirmed about the new Twilight Zone. Right now we don't know if CBS has ordered it straight to series or if Moonves was only talking about kicking off production in some capacity. There is also no word as of yet as to who will star in the show, or if it will be an anthology series like the original. No release date has been set for the reboot, but we're excited about it and will report back with more details as they become available.