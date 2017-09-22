Nazi-Hunting TV Drama On The Way From Get Out's Jordan Peele

Comedian, actor, and director Jordan Peele is working on a new TV show about Nazi hunters in the 1970s. It has been reported that Peele, best known the Comedy Central's sketch show Key & Peele and this year's horror hit Get Out, will develop and produce the series, titled The Hunt.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the first project from a development deal that Peele signed with Sonar Entertainment earlier this year. The site states that The Hunt will tell the true story of "a diverse band of Nazi hunters in 1970s America as they set out on a quest for revenge and justice--tracking and killing hundreds of Nazis who, with the unconscionable help of the U.S. government, escaped justice and embedded themselves in American society."

Although no network is yet attached to the show, THR says that the project is already attracting interest from potential broadcasters.

Peele wrote and starred in five season of Key & Peele, alongside comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key, and the pair collaborated on last year's comedy Keanu as well as appearing in the first season of Fargo. Get Out was Peele's writing/directing debut; produced by Blumhouse films, the social horror movie has became one of the 2017's most profitable movies. To date it has made $252 million from a budget of just $4.5 million.