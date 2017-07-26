The Sims 4 Officially Confirmed For PS4/Xbox One, Release Date Revealed

After news of an Xbox One version leaked earlier this week, The Sims 4 has now been confirmed for Microsoft's console as well as PS4. The simulation title launched for PC back in 2014, and it's now coming to consoles on November 17.

The console versions will include the base game plus "many" of the content add-ons The Sims 4 received on PC, according to publisher EA. The company went on to say that fans can look forward to "periodic game updates and extra content releases."

Additionally, the game's pre-order bonuses have been revealed. Those who buy in advance will receive the Perfect Patio Stuff pack, which introduces hot tubs and "tons of bonus décor for your outdoor oasis." And while the full game launches November 17, you can get three days' early access if you pre-order the Deluxe Party Edition, which comes with the Perfect Patio Stuff pack and "special content like a Flaming Tiki Bar, outrageous costumes, silly animal hats, and more."

Finally, the publisher announced that EA Access subscribers on Xbox One can sample the game a week early, starting November 9, for no extra charge and for a limited time only. Just recently, The Sims 4 joined Origin Access, the PC equivalent of EA Access, and is now playable via that service for no extra charge.

Since the game's launch on PC three years ago, The Sims 4 has seen continued support from EA and developer Maxis. Earlier in 2017 the game received a free update that added toddlers, for example.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say we've been talking about this particular update for years," executive producer Lyndsay Pearson said at the time. "We just had to find the right time, resources, and design to allow us to start the heavy process of actually building and bringing toddlers to life. And believe me when I say it has been really really difficult to not talk about this as we worked to get it right."

In our original PC review, critic Kevin VanOrd called The Sims 4 "a lovely and lively game that elicits constant smirks," but he said a "a decked-out version of The Sims 3 is far more inviting." Read more in our full The Sims 4 review.