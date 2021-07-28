The Simpsons Producer "Would Love" A Hit & Run Remaster

The Simpsons producer and writer Matt Selman has said he "would love" to see a remaster of The Simpsons: Ht & Run, a fondly remembered action game released back in 2003. However, the producer said it may not happen soon, if ever, due to corporate bureaucracy.

"I would love to see a remastered version of [Simpsons Hit & Run], I would," Selman told IGN. "It's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen."

Video game releases based on The Simpsons have slowed down in recent years. EA's mobile game, The Simpsons: Tapped Out, is among the newest--and it was released back in 2012.

Also in the interview, Selman discussed a major point of contention with Hit & Run publisher Vivendi Games, which would later change hands. He said the publisher asked them to make a driving game, but the team at The Simpsons pushed for more of a GTA-style game due to the popularity of Rockstar's series.

"We were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and publisher... they just wanted another driving game. And we were like, everyone's playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of the cars," Selman said. "That was a huge creative battle over whether it was just a 'driving around doing missions' game or a 'getting out of the car and doing missions' game. But I do think the battle was worth fighting."

Hit & Run was developed by Radical Entertainment, which has since shut down.

The most recent new Simpsons title for consoles was 2007's The Simpsons Game, in which the Simpsons family discovers they have been licensed for a video game. In 2014, The Simpsons veteran Al Jean said the team had considered making a Simpsons RPG, but nothing ever came of this.

As for the TV show, Season 33 kicks off in September with The Simpsons' first-ever all-musical episode.