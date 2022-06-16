The Quarry: Last Man Standing Achievement And Trophy Guide

The Quarry is a narrative horror game about a group of camp counselors forced to stay one extra night at camp. This leads to a night of violence and scares, where no one is guaranteed to get out alive. In order to get the Last Man Standing achievement / trophy, you will need to keep a single male counselor alive. Check out GameSpot's guide to for the Final Girl achievement/trophy. Spoilers ahead.

That single male survivor is Ryan, played by Justice Smith. You can follow the guide below to make sure every other counselor dies. You can follow GameSpot's bad ending guide to completion and then using chapter replay, start at chapter 9.

Chapter 4

At the start of Chapter 4, Ryan and the others will be around the campfire and hear noises coming from a nearby bush. As Ryan you need to choose Shoot Gun, Insistent, Shoot Gun. As long as you choose to shoot at the bush twice, this will result in Jacob's death.

Later you will get to play as Emma on the island. After exploring for a bit, you will make your way into the tree house and be presented with the option to either search a bag or open a trapdoor. Open the trapdoor and Emma will be killed immediately.

Chapter 5

In this chapter, we need to do some prep work to get Dylan killed later. After Dylan gets bit inside the Radio Hut, you need to pick Desperate and Chainsaw. This results in Dylan not getting infected, which allows him to die in Chapter 9.

Chapter 6

Inside the Pool House you will get to explore for a bit. Once you talk to Nick it starts the next cutscene. The first two choices don't matter, but when you get the opportunity to shoot Nick, don't shoot Nick. This results in Nick turning into a monster and ripping Abigail's head off, ending her life.

Chapter 7

No one dies in this chapter, but you need to do some prep work to get some counselors killed later. After a bunch of cutscenes, Laura will get the opportunity to free roam the entire police station. Don't explore, go straight to bed. If you do explore, do not grab the syringe from the up stairs locker.

After going to sleep, the next day Laura will pretend to be in pain to lure Travis into her cell. During this sequence you need to perform two QTEs to grab his gun and dodge him. After that, choose Demanding and Shoot Travis. This will anger Travis, who will survive this, causing him to kill Laura later.

Chapter 8

Ryan and Laura will eventually enter a tunnel with a red light after navigating the caves. Laura will eventually aim her gun at a monster in a cage. Don't stop her. That monster is Nick and this will kill him.

Chapter 9

Playing as Dylan in the Scrapyard, you will eventually get to operate the big yellow crane. Here you need to choose Warn Kaitlyn and Sound Horn. After that the monster will attack Dylan and there will be a QTE. Fail the QTE, which results in Dylan dying here and Kaitlyn will survive to return to the lodge.

After Ryan gets stabbed you get to move around the room. When the game prompts you to pull out the knife, do not pull out the knife. Interact with the cabinet and the bed. After that check the left door, which triggers the next cutscene. Here you need to pick Hide, In Cabinet, Hold Breath, QTE.

After a few more sequences, you will get control of Ryan in the greenhouse area. Bobby Hackett will approach you and you need to stab him. This will get him to leave. Laura will show up, you need to let her bite and infect Ryan to keep him alive. Don't pull away when prompted.

Laura and Ryan will find a monster Chris in the attic of the Hackett house. After approaching him, he breaks free and they all fall through the floor. Ryan will pick up the shotgun and be able to shoot the monster. Shoot the monster. This is necessary to play as Max later and get him killed.

After shooting the monster, Travis will automatically kill Laura if you shoot him in the jail. Travis will attack Ryan, pick Aggressive and then perform the QTE. This will result in Ryan killing Travis and surviving the night.

Chapter 10

Since you lifted Max's curse, you start Chapter 10 as Max. Max will walk to the end of the island and you will want to pick the option to Swim to Shore. Shortly after picking this option, a monster pops up and attacks Max, killing him.

Lastly is Kaitlyn, who will be attacked by a monster in the lodge. The first choice you get will have the option to Wait. After waiting you will have the option to shoot the monster, don't shoot the monster. This results in the monster killing Kaitlyn, which will trigger credits, with only Ryan left alive, awarding you the Last Man Standing achievement / trophy.