The Next Wasteland 3 Expansion Introduces The Cult Of The Holy Detonation

The next downloadable expansion for Wasteland 3 has been unveiled, and it will send players to war against a dangerous new group, The Cult of the Holy Detonation.

The expansion was revealed during Xbox's Gamescom livestream, and it takes place in a top secret military base built deep inside Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain. Two warring factions are fighting over a massive ball of radiation, known to the groups as the Holy Detonation, and the players must navigate through the base in order to survive.

The expansion was built as a "Wasteland-style dungeon crawler" according to the stream, focusing more on completing objectives and less on simply engaging enemies in combat. New friendly characters will be introduced as well, including a giant hulking mutant called Proteus who is actually quite approachable.

Wasteland 3: The Cult of the Holy Detonation will launch October 5 on both Xbox consoles and PC as part of the game's Expansion Pass. A new all-in-one package for Wasteland 3, called the Colorado Collection, will also launch October 5 and include the core game, the first expansion The Battle of Steeltown, and The Cult of the Holy Detonation.