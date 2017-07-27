The Elder Scrolls: Legends Is Out Now On iPhones And Android Phones

The Elder Scrolls: Legends has been available on PC and tablets since earlier this year, and today it finally launches on smartphones. The collectible card game is now available to download for free on iPhones and Android phones.

According to Bethesda, the game features a "streamlined interface" designed to make it playable on smaller phones. This release brings it in line with its main competitor in the CCG space, Hearthstone, which has been available on phones for two years.

This release comes about a month after the launch of The Elder Scrolls: Legends' first big expansion, called Heroes of Skyrim. As the name suggests, it adds a bunch of cards themed on The Elder Scrolls V. Two new types of cards were added to the game in the expansion: Dragons and Shouts. Dragons are special cards that operate differently if they're played with other Dragons, while Shouts can be leveled up the more you play them.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is free-to-play, but you'll have to hand over some money if you want to try out Heroes of Skyrim. The game includes a single-player story mode, a competitive Versus mode, and an Arena mode that pits you against either human- or AI-controlled enemies.