Skyrim-Themed Elder Scrolls Legends Expansion Out Today

It seems like the five and a half years since Skyrim's release haven't made the game any less relevant; this year's E3 featured several new Skyrim announcements, such as a Switch version with Amiibo support and a VR version. In addition, The Elder Scrolls Legends' Skyrim expansion pack, which was also announced at E3, is available today.

The Elder Scrolls Legends is Bethesda's collectible card game, and its newest expansion is called The Heroes of Skyrim. It includes over 150 Skyrim-themed cards, all of which are "drenched in the lore," according to a press release.

The pack comes with new types of cards with different abilities. Dragon cards and Shout cards are both powerful card types, while character cards like Aela the Huntress and J'Zargo have unique abilities.

The game's website explains that the Dragons are special cards that behave differently than others. "The Dragons in Heroes of Skyrim appear across all attributes, and many will reward players for playing them with other Dragons."

In addition, Shout cards can be leveled up, similarly to how Shouts can be upgraded in Skyrim. "Where in Skyrim you would be able to level up a Shout by finding words of power, your Shouts in Legends power up the more you use them," the post states. "The first time you play a Shout, you get its first level. The second time, you get the second level, and the third time… well, you get the picture. There are even cards that progress your Shout cards more quickly."

The Heroes of Skyrim cards are available now to buy through the in-game store. The Elder Scrolls Legends, meanwhile, is free-to-play on PC, iPad, and Android tablets. Phone versions are scheduled for release this summer. The game was updated recently with new modes: Spectator, which lets you watch games that are being played by your friends, and Gauntlet, a tournament in which players compete for spots on global leaderboards.