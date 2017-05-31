Teen Titans, Powerpuff Girls, And Beetlejuice Expansions Announced For Lego Dimensions

Warner Bros. Interactive has announced the latest wave of expansions for Lego Dimensions. This time, players can step into the worlds of The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go, and Beetlejuice.

The Teen Titans Go expansion comes in the form of a new Team Pack and Fun Pack based on the animated series. The Team Pack includes minifigs of Raven and Beast Boy, as well as a transformable T-Car and Spellbook of Azaroth. The Fun Pack, meanwhile, contains a minifig of Starfire and a 3-in-1 Titan Robot. Each minifig allows players to access the Teen Titans Adventure World, Jump City.

Warner Bros. is also releasing Team and Fun Packs for Powerpuff Girls. The Team Pack contains minifigs of Blossom and Bubbles, as well as a 3-in-1 Octi and PPG Smartphone. The Fun Pack includes Buttercup and a transformable Mega Blast Bot. All three minifigs grant access to the Powerpuff Girls Adventure World.

The Beetlejuice expansion, meanwhile, is only releasing as a Fun Pack. It includes a minifig of the poltergeist himself along with Saturn's Sandworm, which can be rebuilt into the Haunted Vacuum and Spooky Spider.

The latest batch of expansions is the ninth such wave released for Lego Dimensions so far. Most recently, the game received an expansion based on the Lego Batman Movie. Other notable expansions for the title include Sonic the Hedgehog, Adventure Time, Ghostbusters, and The Simpsons.

Lego Dimensions is available for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Wii U. The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go, and Beetlejuice expansions are slated to arrive on September 12.