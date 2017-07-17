Switch's Splatoon 2 Demo Showed Off Its Polite Warning To Rage Quitters

Although Splatoon 2, like its predecessor, provides a more friendly style of gameplay than your standard third-person shooter, that doesn't mean the online experience is devoid of frustrated players. Rage-quitting happens as it does in any online game, and this weekend's Splatfest event provided an opportunity to see how Splatoon 2 handles such players.

As shown in the image below shared by Twitter user hypwnotic, the game presents you with a distinctly Nintendo-style message that's vaguely reminiscent of Animal Crossing's Mr. Resetti. While it doesn't force you to write a message to other players apologizing, it does warn that repeated disconnects will result in a temporary ban.

"Your previous online play session didn't end naturally, which is PREEEEETY suspicious," the message reads. "If this keeps happening, we're gonna have to block you from playing online for a while. Make sure your Internet isn't busted and try again."

According to hypwnotic, this message showed up following their fourth disconnect, which allegedly stemmed from an issue where they unintentionally ended up playing on a Wi-Fi connection. It's unclear how long the prospective ban would last or what the exact conditions are that precipitate one being handed out. Based on the language, you'd still be free to play the game's single-player, which is detailed in the video above.

Splatoon 2 launches for Switch this Friday, July 21. Look for GameSpot's review prior to then.