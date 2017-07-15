PSA: Splatoon 2's Limited-Time Demo Goes Live Today

Switch owners have another opportunity to try Splatoon 2 before the game releases next week. The Splatfest World Premiere demo goes live in the US today at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET and in the UK at 5 PM BST.

Unlike the Testfire beta Nintendo held back in March, which was only available at specific, hour-long blocks of time, today's demo runs for four hours and gives players a chance to participate in Splatoon 2's first Splatfest. These events are a returning feature from the original Splatoon and pit two teams against each other over a divisive topic. Players choose a side and take part in Turf Wars to earn the most points for their team. Today's theme is already a contentious one: which is better, cake or ice cream?

Players can already create a character in the demo and choose their side, but they cannot participate in Turf Wars until the Splatfest kicks off. Nintendo has said that four different weapons will be available to try during the event: the Tentatek Splattershot, the all-new Splat Dualies, and "remixed" versions of the Splat Charger and Splat Roller.

Splatoon 2 releases exclusively for Switch on July 21. Nintendo recently broadcast a Nintendo Direct devoted to the game, which revealed some new details and gave fans a refresher on its many new features. You can read our recap of the broadcast here. The Nintendo Switch Online mobile app will also release alongside the title next week, and it will allow players to set up private battles and voice chat with friends, as well as view a game-specific service called SplatNet 2.