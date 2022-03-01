Sweet Peachie Elden Rings Are Now A Thing, But You Can't Buy Them
A sweet collaboration.
Bandai Namco and Trolli Candy have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration: Sweet Peachie Elden Rings. Featuring a Tarnished character stabbing into a peach ring--and the peach ring looking positively surprised--on the packaging, this limited-edition product is unfortunately not available for purchase.
Aside from the Elden Ring-themed bag, the collab Sweet Peachies also appear to be the standard flavor--which makes sense. A tailored flavor for Elden Ring candy probably tastes like sweet despair, constant death, and a lot of salty tears. Not tasty!
We have searched The Lands Between with our delicious sour gummi bodies and have found these Sweet Peachie Elden Rings.— Trolli Candy (@Trolli_USA) March 1, 2022
For the sake of all the Tarnished, we will devour them with great speed! #ELDENRING @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Caz3nVNO8P
Hey non-worm friend! These packs are not for sale. We created a limited number of packs to celebrate the Elden Ring release!— Trolli Candy (@Trolli_USA) March 1, 2022
Elden Ring, the long-awaited open-world game helmed by Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, released to much fanfare on February 25. It received a lot of love on the internet, and GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain scored it a 10/10 in his Elden Ring Review-in-progress. "Its commitment to design by subtraction and to placing the responsibility of charting a path through its world entirely on the player makes it stand head and shoulders above other open-world titles," he said.
Elden Ring is also massive in scope and similar to past Soulsborne games, limited in its directions to players. So if you're lost or looking for hints, you can check out our myriad of Elden Ring guides like how to get a pumpkin helm, how to defeat the first boss, Fell Omen, and much more.
Elden Ring Guides
- Elden Ring: How To Two-Hand Weapons And Why You Should
- Elden Ring Tips For Beginners: Learning The Ways Of The Lands Between
- How To Level Up In Elden Ring, Stats Explained
- + Show More Elden Ring Guides Links (6)
- Elden Ring: Best Keepsakes To Pick During Character Creation
- Elden Ring Map: Where To Find Your First Map Fragment
- Elden Ring Guides Hub: Classes, Summons, And More
- Elden Ring Classes: Which Class Is Best For You?
- What To Do First In Elden Ring: Best Route, Weapons, And Important Map Locations
- Elden Ring: Best Weapons You Can Find Early In Limgrave
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation