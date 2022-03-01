Sweet Peachie Elden Rings Are Now A Thing, But You Can't Buy Them

Bandai Namco and Trolli Candy have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration: Sweet Peachie Elden Rings. Featuring a Tarnished character stabbing into a peach ring--and the peach ring looking positively surprised--on the packaging, this limited-edition product is unfortunately not available for purchase.

Aside from the Elden Ring-themed bag, the collab Sweet Peachies also appear to be the standard flavor--which makes sense. A tailored flavor for Elden Ring candy probably tastes like sweet despair, constant death, and a lot of salty tears. Not tasty!

We have searched The Lands Between with our delicious sour gummi bodies and have found these Sweet Peachie Elden Rings.

For the sake of all the Tarnished, we will devour them with great speed! #ELDENRING @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/Caz3nVNO8P — Trolli Candy (@Trolli_USA) March 1, 2022

Hey non-worm friend! These packs are not for sale. We created a limited number of packs to celebrate the Elden Ring release! — Trolli Candy (@Trolli_USA) March 1, 2022

Elden Ring, the long-awaited open-world game helmed by Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, released to much fanfare on February 25. It received a lot of love on the internet, and GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain scored it a 10/10 in his Elden Ring Review-in-progress. "Its commitment to design by subtraction and to placing the responsibility of charting a path through its world entirely on the player makes it stand head and shoulders above other open-world titles," he said.

