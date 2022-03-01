Sweet Peachie Elden Rings Are Now A Thing, But You Can't Buy Them

Bandai Namco and Trolli Candy have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration: Sweet Peachie Elden Rings. Featuring a Tarnished character stabbing into a peach ring--and the peach ring looking positively surprised--on the packaging, this limited-edition product is unfortunately not available for purchase.

Aside from the Elden Ring-themed bag, the collab Sweet Peachies also appear to be the standard flavor--which makes sense. A tailored flavor for Elden Ring candy probably tastes like sweet despair, constant death, and a lot of salty tears. Not tasty!

Elden Ring, the long-awaited open-world game helmed by Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, released to much fanfare on February 25. It received a lot of love on the internet, and GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain scored it a 10/10 in his Elden Ring Review-in-progress. "Its commitment to design by subtraction and to placing the responsibility of charting a path through its world entirely on the player makes it stand head and shoulders above other open-world titles," he said.

Elden Ring is also massive in scope and similar to past Soulsborne games, limited in its directions to players. So if you're lost or looking for hints, you can check out our myriad of Elden Ring guides like how to get a pumpkin helm, how to defeat the first boss, Fell Omen, and much more.

