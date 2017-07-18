Superhot's PS4 Release Date Revealed, And It's Sooner Than You Think

Superhot and its standalone expansion Superhot VR are coming to PS4 later this week, Sony has announced. They both arrive on the PlayStation Store on Friday, July 21 (July 18 in Australia, July 19 in Europe).

The base game had, until now, been exclusive to Xbox One and PC, while Superhot VR had only been available on Oculus RIft and HTC Vive. Each of the two games costs US $25 / £20 / AU $38, or you can grab them both as part of a double pack called the Mind is Software Bundle for US $40 / £33 / AU $60. PS Plus members can also pre-order them for 20% off until release day in each territory.

Sony says Superhot VR has been repurposed to fully support both PlayStation Move and standard DualShock controllers, as it previously required Oculus Touch controllers. Take a look at an E3 2017 trailer above.

We enjoyed the base game here at GameSpot, and critic Peter Brown called it a "clever game with deep, hidden elements."

"After my first hour with Superhot," he wrote, "I wasn't convinced that it would be as interesting as I initially hoped it would. I thought that I understood it all, but I was so wrong. While the core gameplay didn't evolve drastically, the story that drives it did, taking me along for a ride that I never saw coming. In doing so, it opened my eyes to possibilities within the game that I never considered. Superhot is a clever game with deep, hidden elements that require committed and thorough examination." Read more in our full Superhot review.