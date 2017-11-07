Super Mario Odyssey: Where To Find Princess Peach In Each Kingdom

Super Mario Odyssey is a quirky, fun, critically-acclaimed success for the Nintendo Switch. While the game's main story will keep you busy for some time, another task will take some of your focus after you beat it. If you haven't beat the game and are worried about spoilers, stop reading now.

After Mario saves Princess Peach, she'll take a well-deserved vacation, touring the Kingdoms you've visited throughout the game. Whenever you find her, she'll reward you with a Power Moon and give you a clue as to her next destination.

If you want a little helping hand, we've got you. We're put together a guide on all the places you'll find Peach in the video above.

