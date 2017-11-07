  1. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC Livestream
Super Mario Odyssey: Where To Find Princess Peach In Each Kingdom

by on

Super Mario Odyssey is a quirky, fun, critically-acclaimed success for the Nintendo Switch. While the game's main story will keep you busy for some time, another task will take some of your focus after you beat it. If you haven't beat the game and are worried about spoilers, stop reading now.

After Mario saves Princess Peach, she'll take a well-deserved vacation, touring the Kingdoms you've visited throughout the game. Whenever you find her, she'll reward you with a Power Moon and give you a clue as to her next destination.

If you want a little helping hand, we've got you. We're put together a guide on all the places you'll find Peach in the video above.

Check out our Super Mario Odyssey review, in which GameSpot awarded the game a 10/10 (here's why). For more on the platformer, check out our roundup article containing features, gameplay videos, and everything you need to know about Super Mario Odyssey. You can also check out our roundup containing tips, guides, and things we wish we knew.

