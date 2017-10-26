Super Mario Odyssey Tips, Guides, And Things We Wish We Knew

Compared to past 3D Mario games, Super Mario Odyssey is far more open in its level design. As a result, the game is packed with collectables and secrets to discover. To help you better your skills and find the coolest stuff the game has to offer, we've compiled all of our in-depth guides and accompanying video versions below. Make sure to check back often as we update this article with even more guides. And be wary, there are light spoilers ahead.

For more about the game, check out our roundup article containing features, guides, gameplay videos, and everything you need to know about Super Mario Odyssey. And if you want to see the game's costumes, then check out our feature showcasing all the ones we've found so far in Super Mario Odyssey.

9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting

Unlike the last few Mario games, Odyssey fits into the same gameplay mold as Super Mario 64 and Sunshine. It presents large, open areas and lets players hop, skip, jump, and buttstomp their way around in search of collectibles. Nintendo has put in subtle little gameplay mechanisms that can help you on your quest to get Power Moons--both obvious and hidden. Some of these systems are explained in-game but may be easy to miss, while others are left a bit vague. We've put together a collection of tips that'll give you a little leg-up, and get you skipping on your way to rescuing Peach.

The Best Costumes And Where To Find Them

From a regal King's garb to a full set of samurai armor, there are a multitude of costumes to find and wear in Super Mario Odyssey. Many of the game's best outfits can be bought at a local Crazy Cap Store. With so many awesome costumes to unlock, we've gathered some of the best ones here, as well as details on how to get them.

Amiibo Unlock Guide

Like many of Nintendo's games in recent years, Super Mario Odyssey supports Amiibo functionality. The game allows you to scan in not only Odyssey Amiibo, but other Mario Amiibo as well. Each figure unlocks a special costume themed around the character scanned. Here's what each amiibo can get you.

Possession Showcase

One of the central mechanics of Super Mario Odyssey is possession. Thanks to his new companion, Cappy, Mario is now able to take control of enemies and objects in his environment. This works on everything from a lowly plodding Goomba to ... well, it's best if you see for yourself in the video above.



