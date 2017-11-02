Here's What Makes Super Mario Odyssey A 10/10

There are few characters in any medium as iconic as Mario, and there are few video game series as consistent as the plumber's 3D entries. Super Mario Odyssey recently reinforced that notion, joining GameSpot's 10/10 scored games upon its release.

In the video above, The Lobby crew discusses why you absolutely need to play Nintendo's new 3D platformer. Everything from the tight mechanics, to its creative puzzles, to its inventive world design make it one of the best games in Mario's 3D legacy, and one of the best games this year.

