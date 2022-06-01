Super Bomberman R Shuts Down In December, Less Than Two Years After Launch

Konami also announced that it is "moving forward with new projects" for the Bomberman series that it hopes to reveal soon.

By on

Comments

Super Bomberman R Online, Konami's well-received party game, is shutting down this year. Konami has announced that it will "terminate the service" for the online game across all platforms on December 1, 2022.

Konami said in a news release that Super Bomberman R Online has reached "many users" since it debuted in May 2021. However, the publisher is closing the game due to "various circumstances" that it did not elaborate on.

Ahead of the shutdown in December, Konami stopped selling in-game currency today, June 1. The publisher said players should spend all unused Bomber Coins before the servers go dark, though whether or not there is any type of refund system in place is unclear.

"We hope that you will enjoy the game until the end of the service," Konami said.

While the sun is setting on Super Bomberman R Online, Konami said the series is "moving forward with new projects" and the hope is to announce them "soon."

GameSpot's Super Bomberman R Online review scored the game a 7/10 and reviewer Jason D'Aprile said it is "one of the best party games around."

